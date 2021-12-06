Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The beef between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to never want to end, and the Irishman has now continued the war of words between two of UFC’s most coveted figures.

The pair met just once in the Octagon, with Khabib claiming victory via a fourth-round submission back in 2018 at UFC 229.

Following that bout, Khabib went on to fight two more times, beating credible lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before calling time on his illustrious MMA career.

McGregor, on the other hand, bounced back and beat Donald Cerrone before losing two bouts to Poirier, resulting in him losing the trilogy 2-1.

The 33-year-old is currently recovering from an injury he sustained during the third fight with the American earlier this year. At the end of the first round, whilst trying to avoid a punch, McGregor's leg buckled underneath him, resulting in it breaking. The officials had no choice but to wave the fight off, much to the frustration of the Irishman.

Despite Khabib’s 29-0 professional MMA record, McGregor remains unimpressed by his Russian counterpart and believes that there was nothing special about him.

When asked on social media if he felt Khabib was just a ‘good’ fighter, McGregor replied: “Yes, good, not great.

“Low KO rate, can’t kick whatsoever. Never moved up in weight class despite almost dying trying to make weight. Pulled out of fights multiple times. Retired early.

“All of which lead him to a good fighter, not great. He had a good few months, that’s it.”

The duo’s feud began in 2016 when McGregor won the UFC lightweight title by defeating Eddie Alvarez. Khabib was on the undercard of that fight and after dispatching Michael Johnson, he called McGregor out in spectacular fashion.

Khabib finally got his bout just over a year later and ensured he took care of business.

McGregor was rumoured to fight Khabib once more if he had taken care of Poirier earlier this year, but some things are just not meant to be.

