Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left seriously impressed by one young goalkeeper after his heroics last weekend.

The Spaniard joined forces with popular YouTubers Chris Dixon (aka ChrisMD) and Theo Baker to take part in a sponsored video on the former's channel to promote Soccer Manager 22.

Both influencers competed in a series of football-related challenges, from call-out penalties to long shots and free kicks, before the former player gave their efforts a combined rating out of 100.

Arteta rates YouTubers' football skills

In case you weren't aware, both Baker and Dixon are massive Gunners fans, as soon became apparent.

And of course, they couldn't resist trying to show off in front of their club's manager.

But it was 'Big John' who arguably stole the show with some extraordinary saves to deny his fellow social media stars on several occasions.

First up, the pair had to take five penalties each, with Arteta deciding where they should aim.

Upon reflection, this was probably the easiest of the challenges as both managed to find the back of the net fairly regularly, although John did manage to pull off some incredible saves which got Arteta nodding in approval.

The 39-year-old couldn't resist also having a go himself, giving the keeper a firm and hard stare, before coolly slotting it home.

Baker, 25, was also forced to do ten press-ups as he was the only one who missed the final penalty.

Despite this, Baker was still awarded a rating of 85 for his efforts, but Dixon received one better as he was 'able to handle the pressure really well'.

Up next, they then tried to score long-range goals from outside the penalty area, with the added pressure of facing a defender as well.

This proved to be rather more difficult than the first challenge as they struggled to deal with the extra man, although Arteta did try to give them a few pointers in fairness.

Baker, who was nursing an injured hip, couldn't generate enough power on his shots to trouble the keeper. Dixon also had much the same problem, albeit without the excuse of an injury.

Both received embarrassingly low scores of 13 and 10 respectively but at least they still managed to laugh about it afterwards.

Moving on to the final part of the video, they took part in a free kick challenge where both tried to get the ball past a four-man wall into the back of the net.

Unlike the last challenge, the mannequins were much, much easier to deal with, but again John proved to be more than their equal.

Both came close to scoring on several occasions, only to be agonisingly denied by his outstretched gloves at the last second. Check out the video below.

At the end of the video, Arteta said: "You guys were outstanding, but the goalkeeper was even better.

"I give you a 90 and I give you [points at the keeper] a 95.

"We have to give him a rating as well."

Arteta is probably being a bit generous there but you do have to admire the effort regardless.

