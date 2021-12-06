Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following Tommy Fury’s withdrawal due to an apparent injury, Jake Paul will now have a rematch against Tyron Woodley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida next weekend.

Paul took to Instagram to confirm the opponent change and along with a new fight poster, the internet star included Fury’s face on there with a speech bubble saying: “Yes, I fumbled the fight.”

Just the meme-quality bit we were expecting from Paul.

The 4-0 boxer said in his caption: “When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy Fumbles was pulling out, I told them I’ll fight anyone on December 18th. Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis,… I don’t give a f*** who it is.”

Paul then trolls Fury by claiming he has a condition that only women can get: “Tommy’s pulling out because of a “medical condition” called vaginitis.

“Unlike the Furys, Tyron actually has some balls and is stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out.

"First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”

In a video posted along with the poster, Paul also spoke verbally on Fury’s withdrawal, calling him “boxing’s biggest b****.”

This is exactly what we expected from Paul once the news broke, and as he said in his video, Fury will now have to pay for the PPV as opposed to earning the biggest payday of his career.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Woodley now has the opportunity to avenge his initial defeat to Paul when the pair square off in Tampa on December 18, 2021.

News Now - Sport News