With Tommy Fury now out of his December 18 bout with Jake Paul, the internet memes have already begun circulating the web.

According to The Mirror, the British boxer has withdrawn from the fight due to feeling unwell in recent weeks, resulting in him missing large parts of his training camp.

Paul is now set for a rematch with Tyron Woodley, with Fury set to watch his rival fight for another professional boxing win from the comfort of his own home.

Now, with many of Fury’s initial comments and predictions that he’d win the fight null and void (for now at least), Tyson Fury will also be looking back at some clips and be feeling a little awkward, most notably a video that Jake Paul even tweeted out on December 3.

In the ironic clip, Tyson says: “Tommy could have his worst night ever and still beat Jake Paul.

"He could probably turn up with broken ribs, a broken left hand, two left feet, with his clothes on back to front and with the flu and then still beat Jake Paul. That's how confident I am that he can beat Jake Paul."

Sorry to say Tyson, but it seems Tommy won’t be turning up at all sadly, and it's actually reported that it's because of him feeling unwell.

That is seriously, seriously awkward and unfortunate!

To make matters even worse for Fury and his camp, Paul even captioned his repost of the Tyson video with: “I smell cap.”

He was right all along.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to go toe-to-toe on December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, but now it seems the internet star will have the opportunity to best Woodley one more time and aim to go 5-0 in his professional boxing career.

