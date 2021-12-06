Fishing Clash Gift Codes (December 2021): Free Coins, How to Redeem and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community thoroughly enjoy the game Fishing Clash and we have all the latest gift codes for you to redeem in the game.

It is enjoyed by many due to the fact that it mixes the best features of fishing games and simulator games, whilst still having a huge competitive aspect when gamers play against each other.

The mobile game is available on both Android and iOS devices and has a very impressive 4.7/5 rating on both the App Store and Google Play.

With many enjoying the game, they need to make sure they are using these codes in order to get the most out of Fishing Clash.

Latest Fishing Clash Gift Codes (December 2021)

DELADZIOBO – Redeem this gift code for 25,000 Coins (Added on December 1st, 2021)

REFISHED – Redeem this gift code for 1 Gold pack and 1x Power up Pack (Added on November 17th, 2021)

PINCERS – Redeem this gift code for 1x Power up Pack (Added on November 3rd, 2021)

HITWETZ – Redeem this gift code for 25,000 Coins (Added on October 20th, 2021)

help – Redeem this gift code for 1x Power up Pack and 1x Pack: Kenai River (Added on October 8th, 2021)

pallino*rev* – Redeem this gift code for 20 Pearls, 1x Power up Pack and 1x Mystery Pack (Added on October 3rd, 2021)

NLTR9 – Redeem this gift code for 200 Pearls and 5,000 Coins (For eNewsletter Subscribers Only) (Added on September 30th, 2021)

Ornament – Redeem this gift code for 1x Power up Pack in Fishing Clash. (Added on September 15th, 2021)

fearthestrong – Redeem this gift code for 25,000 Coins in Fishing Clash. (Added on September 1st, 2021)

salmon – Redeem this gift code for 25 Tokens and 1x Power up Pack in Fishing Clash. (Added on August 28th, 2021)

szniooo – Redeem this gift code for 1x Gold Fortune Pack in Fishing Clash. (Added on August 25th, 2021)

pisces – Redeem this gift code for 10,000 Coins in Fishing Clash. (Added on August 13th, 2021)

How to Redeem Fishing Clash Gift Codes

Step 1: First, you load up the Fishing Clash game.

Step 2: When here you click on the ‘Live’ tab button.

Step 3: Then you have to scroll and click on the ‘Redeem Code’ button.

Step 4: When you are here you can enter all the codes you need to redeem and click on the ‘Redeem’ button.

Step 5: These rewards should be immediately available for use and will be available in your account

