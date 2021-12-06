Grid Legends Pre Order: What Will You Get For Your Money?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

More details regarding the hugely anticipated Grid Legends has been announced and racing fans will be keen to get behind the wheel early and pre-order their own version.

Codemasters' exciting new story-based driving series has attracted a lot of attention from vast segments of the gaming community and took everyone by surprise during last summer's EA Play Live 2021.

Actors such as Ncuti Gatwa, star of the Netflix series Sex Education, will play one of the leading roles in this game, with the developers using technology from The Mandalorian and taking inspiration from the documentary Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

With the emphasis pointing towards a game filled with cinematics, interested gamers will be wondering how they can reserve their very own copy of the game.

Wonder no more, scroll down to find out how you can pre-order Grid Legends today.

Grid Legends Pre Order

Great news! Grid Legends is available to pre-order right now! Here is what you need to do:

Head to EA's official website .

. Click on the platform you wish to pre-order (PC, PlayStation or Xbox)

Choose the Edition you would like to reserve.

There are two different Editions of Grid Legends that you can pre-order. We have broken them down for you so you can compare each one for yourself.

Standard Edition

Ravenwest & Seneca Legends Double Pack: Extra events, cars and customisation items

Dual Entitlement: Buy once and play across PS5 and PS4.

Retail price: £59.99

Deluxe Edition

Ravenwest & Seneca Legends Double Pack: Extra events, cars and customisation items

Dual Entitlement: Buy once and play across PS5 and PS4.

Voltz Legends Pack: Two bonus cars and more customisation content

Mechanic Pass: Multiply your total mileage and unlock car upgrades faster

Access to four HUGE post-launch expansions on release day.

Retail price: £79.99

Grid Legends will launch on Friday 25th February 2022 for PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X & S.

