PK XD Codes (December 2021): How to Redeem, Gems and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PK XD is a very enjoyable game that you can play with a bunch of your friends and we have all the details you need to know around these codes and how you can redeem them.

The game, released back on 12th July 2019 has a great rating on the app stores and is a mobile game available on both Android and iOS mobile devices.

Promo codes are a huge feature in mobile games, and if you love PK XD, you need to make sure you are using these promo codes in order to get the most out of the game as you can receive free unlockable rewards and gems.

With a lot of customisation in this game when it comes to your character, these codes are a good way to help you unlock more customisable features.

Latest PK XD Codes (December 2021)

TIMEBRANCOALA – Redeem this code in PK XD

PXXDMTIMEBR – Redeem this code in PK XD

pop Redeem this code in PK XD

LULUCAPKXD – Redeem this code in PK XD

ROGTODBBN50L0 – Redeem this code in PK XD

TEAMBRANCOALA – Redeem this code in PK XD

How to Redeem PK XD Codes

Redeeming codes in PK XD is easy, and only takes a few minutes to complete. Be sure to follow these simple instructions

Step 1: Firstly, you load up the game.

Firstly, you load up the game. Step 2: You then tap on Gems on the main screen.

You then tap on Gems on the main screen. Step 3: When you have done this, you scroll right.

When you have done this, you scroll right. Step 4: When here, you press the Insert Code button and enter the codes one at a time

When here, you press the Insert Code button and enter the codes one at a time Step 5: Then, you click on the ‘Confirm’ button and you will be rewarded immediately in-game.

What is really good about the game is the fact that these codes will constantly be getting released, as new ones are made by creators in the game.

With Christmas also around the corner, we hope that some of the codes that are released are themed around the festive season.

This could be in the form of rewards or cosmetics, and hopefully you will see some santa related outfits.

Be sure to keep on checking this page as we will provide all the latest updates as soon as we can.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News