Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Live Stream, Tickets, Odds and More

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 has officially been announced and we have all the details you need to know ahead of this rematch.

The boxing world was gutted to hear that Tommy Fury had to pull out of his fight with Paul due to medical reasons, but this rematch between Paul and Woodley is still a very entertaining spectacle.

Former UFC fighter Woodley will be wanting to get revenge following his loss to the American YouTuber in the first fight, and there is also no love lost between the two.

Many were very excited for Paul vs Fury, but no doubt this is a good fight to replace it and Paul will be wanting to prove that he has what it takes to pursue a career in the sport.

Here is everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2:

Date

The fight will take place on Saturday 18th December 2021 and the two will be fighting at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Card

The undercard should stay the same when it comes to the other fights on the night. We do not have the complete card confirmed yet, but we do know some fighters who will feature on the night.

There will be a co-main event with female featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano.

Undercard

Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutierrez - co-main event

Deron Williams vs Frank Gore

Liam Paro vs Yomar Alamo

Main Event

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

UK Start Time

The UK start time for the event has not yet been confirmed; however, the card will likely start at around 12.30am.

Ring Walks

Due to this fight being in America, those in the UK will have to stay up very late to see the two fight on the night. The ring walks should be around 3.30am-4am UK time.

Coverage will start at 12am UK time and you will need to purchase the fight to be able to watch.

Tickets

Tickets were already on sale for Paul vs Fury, and on Ticketmaster the price varied from £25-100 depending on where you sat.

If you already purchased tickets for this event, they will remain valid for Paul vs Woodley 2.

Live Stream

Paul vs Woodley 2 will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office, which is where you can stream the fight.

As the event is pay-per-view, it will cost you £19.95 to watch the event.

Odds

Odds have not been revealed yet by the betting markets for Paul vs Woodley 2, but when they are we will reveal them right here.

