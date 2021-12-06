Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Release Date, Battle Pass, Map, Trailer, Theme, Skins And Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 3 may have just started but Chapter 2 isn't as far away as you may think

Epic Games recently brought Chapter 2 to a close in a scintillating fashion, with the introduction of a new map, weapons, skins and even The Rock made an unexpected appearance.

The introduction of the Spider-Man skin in the Battle Pass raised questions regarding whether more collaborations will be made in the coming months.

While Chapter 1 may have only just started, there is no harm looking towards what gamers can expect in Season 2.

Here is everything we know so far regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Release Date

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will arrive on Monday 20th March 2022 and is expected to expand on what was added last time out, with the introduction of the new map, gameplay features and plenty more!

Battle Pass

At the time of writing, no details have been revealed about the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 2 and will be added here once made available.

Map

While we were introduced with a brand new map in Chapter 3 Season 1, there are not a great number of changes that are expected to be made this time around.

This is just a prediction at this stage as details regarding the map have yet to be disclosed by Epic.

If anything pops up, we'll add it here for you!

Trailer

We've jumped the gun a bit on this one! No trailer has been announced by Epic Games and we are not expecting one to be unveiled until at least 17th March 2022.

If these details change at any stage, we will update this section of the article in due course.

Theme

Details regarding the theme for Chapter 3 Season 2 have yet to be confirmed.

Skins

Any information regarding new skins in Chapter 3 Season 2 will appear here once it is announced or has been leaked.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Fortnite News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News