Southampton latest news: Contract update emerges on star Hasenhuttl blasted

Alex McCarthy will remain keen on signing a new contract despite being blasted by Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

The goalkeeper's £50,000-per-week St Mary's deal is set to expire next summer and a fresh agreement has yet to be reached despite McCarthy playing every minute of the Premier League season so far.

What’s the latest news involving McCarthy?

McCarthy came in for criticism from Hasenhuttl following the weekend draw against south coast rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Austrian insisting the shot-stopper needs to be "more professional" after failing to inform his boss of the severity of a hamstring injury picked up during the contest.

Hasenhuttl felt it proved to be a catalyst for Neal Maupay snatching a point for Brighton in the eighth minute of stoppage time at St Mary’s.

However, Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy felt Hasenhuttl was wrong to publicly criticise his first choice goalkeeper after being denied a fourth Premier League win of the season.

McCarthy has made 127 Saints appearances since joining from Crystal Palace five years ago but uncertainty remains over his future.

The 32-year-old has already revealed he is enjoying life at St Mary's and will hold discussions over a new deal "when the time is right".

What has Tom Barclay said about McCarthy?

Barclay is sure that McCarthy's feelings about wanting to stay with Southampton will not change despite being blasted by Hasenhuttl.

The journalist feels the custodian will be keen to remain in familiar surroundings even if Hasenhuttl looks to strengthen the goalkeeping department when the transfer window reopens next month.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "McCarthy seems very settled at Southampton. He likes the area and his family are settled so, even if he was going to be potentially dislodged as number one, I think he'd be looking to stay.

"I don't think he would want to just settle as being a back-up the whole time and he would see himself as being competition. Obviously, these days, you often have a cup goalkeeper and a league goalkeeper.

"Overall, I think he's quite settled and he'll be looking to still sign that new contract."

What's the latest news on Southampton's goalkeeper situation?

McCarthy’s hamstring problem comes as an even bigger blow with Fraser Forster also currently sidelined with an injury sustained in training last week.

It means 23-year-old Harry Lewis is the only other senior goalkeeper on Saints’ books during a busy period of the campaign.

Reports initially suggested Hasenhuttl could look to acquire another custodian in an emergency loan deal due to McCarthy and Forster being on the treatment table, but it has since been revealed that they are close to signing free agent Willy Caballero in a bid to solve their goalkeeping crisis.

Southampton have also been linked with making a January move for West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone.

The three-cap England international could be available for a cut-price fee as his Baggies contract is set to run out next summer.

