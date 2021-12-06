Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Release Date Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite is now in full swing and it looks like the details around the release date for Season 2 have been revealed.

Many in the gaming community were very excited to see how the map would change in this new chapter and developers Epic Games did not disappoint as they flipped the whole island.

Not only did we see this huge map change, but we were also introduced to new weapons, points of interest and new characters to use, including Spiderman.

With this in mind, it is very exciting to imagine what the next season of Fortnite will entail and there should be some great new features and cosmetics coming in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Many might be surprised to hear that there is a possible new release date for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2; however, thanks to some avid Fortnite fans, we can reveal to you the date.

Every season normally lasts around three-four months, and therefore we will have to wait until early 2022 to see Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Release Date

Twitter user ‘The J’ has noticed that Chapter 3 Season 1 ends on Saturday 19th March 2022, and with this in mind, like always, it means that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will either go live on this date or on Sunday 20th March 2022.

Although this hasn’t been confirmed by Fortnite yet, this is typically what happens in the battle royale game and this date should be quite reliable.

This is very exciting and no doubt when we get into January 2022, we will be treated to a lot of previews and sneak peaks around the new and upcoming season.

Hopefully we will see some vaulted weapons return as well as some small map changes to keep Fortnite fresh and unique.

The game has arguably paved the way for many battle royale games and despite now having competition from Warzone, Apex Legends and others, it still remains one of the most popular games around.

Part of this is definitely due to the fact that the developers are constantly bringing out new features and updates, and they also listen a lot to the gaming community.



