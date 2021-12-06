Crystal Palace latest news: 'Reliable' 73-cap ace 'the kind of player managers like'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is "the kind of player managers like", according to journalist Tom Barclay.

Ayew has been a regular under Patrick Vieira this season following the Frenchman's appointment as Palace manager, with the 30-year-old starting most of the south London club's games so far.

How has Jordan Ayew performed under Patrick Vieira?

While a centre-forward by trade, Ayew has been playing on the right flank under Vieira this campaign. Rather than the Ghanaian, Christian Benteke has been leading the line for Palace and has netted in outings against Burnley, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

The likes of summer signing Odsonne Edouard and talisman Wilfried Zaha have also chipped in with goals, but Ayew himself is yet to register and has been criticised by some supporters.

The 73-cap Ghana international has undoubtedly struggled in front of goal this season but, even so, Vieira has decided to stick with him.

It is becoming a reoccurring theme, though, with Ayew managing just the one league goal in 33 appearances last term.

What has Tom Barclay said about Jordan Ayew?

While he has lacked proficiency in front of goal, Barclay believes Ayew still brings a lot to the table overall, making him appealing to managers.

Discussing why Vieira would like the former Aston Villa man, The Sun journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "He's the kind of player managers like. He's reliable, he works, has got pace. He can finish; he's had good runs. He's just not doing it at the moment or hasn't this season. He's got the ability."

Will Jordan Ayew's lack of goals cost him his Crystal Palace place?

Playing in his position, you would expect Ayew to be coming up with a few more goals. Still, that lack of firepower from him right now does not look like it is going to put his spot in the Palace line-up in jeopardy.

Vieira has stuck with him despite his goal record, so there are probably other areas of his game that the Arsenal legend really likes. It will be interesting to see what the club's long-term plans for Ayew are, though.

His contract is up at the end of the season. From their perspective, is he doing enough to warrant an extension? It is definitely a situation to keep an eye on.

In the meantime, Ayew looks to have at least the trust of his manager, and Palace fans will be hoping he can repay that trust with some goals to help the team climb the table.

