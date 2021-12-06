Leeds transfer news: £110k-p/w star is on Marcelo Bielsa's 'list of targets'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Ross Barkley is on Leeds' list of January targets.

The England international, who earns £100,000 per-week, is back at Chelsea this season having spent time on loan at Aston Villa last term.

What's the latest news with Barkley?

Having made just one matchday squad during the early weeks of the campaign, it seemed only a matter of time before he was loaned out in the summer.

However, Barkley surprisingly stayed at Stamford Bridge despite their embarrassment of riches in midfield and has become an option under Tuchel.

He's made eight appearances under the German this season, including two starts, one of which coming in the Premier League in the 1-1 draw against Burnley last month.

His minutes have remained few and far between, though, but he's at least been on the bench in each of the last 14 games across all competitions.

But Barkley has been an unused substitute for the last five, which would suggest that a January move could be on the cards, especially with the 28-year-old surely hoping to get regular minutes ahead of next year's World Cup in Qatar.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds are keen on a loan deal for Barkley next month and O'Rourke believes that Marcelo Bielsa's men have him on their list.

What did O'Rourke say about Barkley?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I believe he is on their list of targets. Leeds have had a slow start to this season by their standards from last season and are sitting at the wrong end of the table."

Do Leeds need Barkley?

Barkley wouldn't necessarily be a nailed on starter for Leeds, but we've already seen how their lack of squad depth has threatened to derail their season, which means January additions are a must, with only three victories in 14 Premier League games.

Bielsa does have Adam Forshaw back in the fold and he's impressed since making his long-awaited return. But having been on the sidelines for so long, it could be seen as a risk by Leeds to rely on him for the second half of the season.

Therefore, Barkley, who's not scored or assisted this season, could be seen as a cheap short-term option for Bielsa, especially given he can be deployed in more than one central position.

