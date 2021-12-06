Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United fans at long last finally had something to smile about when Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford.

The Real Madrid legend was signed from Serie A giants Juventus when former United great Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge of his old stomping ground.

And while the results have been mixed to say the least, Ronaldo's star has definitely shined the brightest, often at times almost dragging Solskjaer along with him by the scruff of the neck.

Ronaldo recently reached 800 career goals and is doing all he can to bring the Red Devils their first piece of silverware since they last won the Europa League all the way back in 2017.

The Portuguese superstar, 36, scored twice in the 3-2 win over Arsenal to keep up the pressure on the rest of the top four.

However, Ronaldo's return has been met with intense scrutiny, with many questioning why the club decided to re-sign a player who will turn 37 in February next year.

But this isn't the first time the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been doubted by the critics.

Spanish football journalist Cristobal Soria raised a few eyebrows back in 2018 after he appeared on El Chiringuito with his anti-Ronaldo chant titled 'Where is CR7?' after one particular dry patch for the star striker but it ended up horrendously backfiring anyway.

Ronaldo would go on to score 43 goals in 42 games across all competitions for Los Blancos, before ultimately leaving the Bernabeu for the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

And one devoted fan has put together an incredible compilation titled 'The Greatest Comeback' of all his best bits from that same year to commemorate his heroic achievements.

Check it out below.

Video: Incredible compilation of Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback in 2018 goes viral

It shows a montage of some of his finest goals from that year, including his hat-trick against Girona and his incredible bicycle kick against former club Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Other iconic moments flash by as the voices of Michael Jordan and Kanye West also can be heard in the background.

Hats off to whoever made the compilation, it really is something else.

