Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh verdict emerges on Steven Gerrard's January plans

Pete O'Rourke believes that Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will be targeting players from Rangers in the upcoming January window.

With the window opening next month, it'll give Gerrard the first opportunity to bring in his own players as he looks to build on an impressive start.

How has Gerrard fared as Aston Villa manager?

It's been nothing short of a dream start to Premier League management for Gerrard.

He arrived with the side on a five-match losing run, but he got them back to winning ways within days of his appointment following a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Gerrard led Villa to three more points at Crystal Palace seven days later and although he suffered his first defeat against Man City last Wednesday, secured another victory against Leicester on Sunday.

Nine points from a possible 12 has seen Villa go from just above the relegation-zone to inside the top-half, with Gerrard quickly installing a positive atmosphere around Villa Park.

Gerrard makes his first return to Anfield this weekend in one of five fixtures left in December, but the Villa boss will surely already have one eye on January.

And O'Rourke reckons that he'll be looking closely at some of his former players ahead of what could be busy period for the Midlands giants.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He will definitely have his eyes on players from Rangers. These are players he knows, he can trust, he knows how they work, and they know how Gerrard works, so it would probably be attractive for them if they want to move to Aston Villa."

Have Villa been linked with any Rangers players?

Other names are likely to emerge as the window draws ever closer, but the two standout players being linked with a reunion with Gerrard are Ryan Kent and Glen Kamara.

Kent was signed by Gerrard from Liverpool, before playing arguably the best football of his career to help Rangers win the Scottish Premiership title last season and is running down his contract, with just under 18 months left, which could force Rangers to cash-in on his services.

Meanwhile, the Daily Record believe that the Finnish international has been watched by Villa in the last few transfer windows, with Gerrard's arrival only likely to add to their interest.

