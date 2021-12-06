State Of Survival Codes December 2021: Active Rewards, How To Redeem And More
State Of Survival never fails to bring excitement to the table and fans have the ability to claim free rewards in-game.
Codes on mobile games are always a popular way for players to get a quick head start, and this zombie-slaying survival thriller is no different!
Some of the items listed below that come with the redeem codes could keep you alive that little bit longer, and forces you to plan more than ever before in what is a cruel world.
Scroll down to find all of the rewards you can currently claim in State Of Survival.
State Of Survival Codes December 2021
Here are the rewards that are currently active in State Of Survival - along with codes that are only available to new players.
- sos1234—Redeem for rewards (only redeemable for first time players)
- kuchentvsos—Redeem for rewards (only redeemable for first time players)
- Edinstvo2021
- roughdaySOS2021
- Mexicanaster
- Happy365days
- survivaldaily
- sos2021
- mapleleaves
- Hangulnal
- 100mxbithday
- gaecheonjeol
- SOS100Mdownloads
- Welcome2021
Expired Codes
- trickortreat2021
- Halloween
- MondayCode2021
- Halloweek2021
- sos999
- 2s2o2sanni
- Happy2AnniversarySOS
- 2ndMemorialBook2021
- AirshipGuardian
- AnniversaryBoss
- 5daystoairshipdesign
- FrameHQskins
- sos119
- NewheroBecca
- LongLiveDaryl
- CherokeeRose
- superstition13
- sos6666#
- gtvmediasos
- flyhighmeriamxirhaa
- livestream
- Catzilla
- wonderboy
- survive
- theonewordnames
- thezombies
- sos8282
- SFA773217A67
- SD406B202C12
- S13A9A1D3804
- wallwatcher
- trapbuilder
- Thenursewilljackit
- LadyoftheGraveyard
- 2021SDNEMP0BED1
- applepie
- 2021SPASX01
- happy1stofmayday
- Sosmuttertag2021
- brandonsos
- sosniko
- jonathansos
- patricksos
- jessicasos
- wilbursos
- drumsysos
- dashewan520
- iq300
- cometogether
- chaos
- alarm
- gameplayhk
- ilovechocolate2021
- solidvideosos
- leaguechampions
- sos999
- nikitunsos
- bartgametvsos
- shimoroshowsos
- poleznyibessos
- NIKOSOS
- SOSpring
- sos100
- sos200
- sos300
- SOS23rd
- ZodiacAnimal
- Zodiacfrank
- HAEMATOM
- Countdown
- Samsung
- VK60K
- SoSHaematom
- woahaematomsos
- vlfrgaming2
- morejstusos
- Anniversaryhero
- Happybirthday
- joyeuxanniversaire
How To Redeem
It could not be simpler to claim your State Of Survival codes. Here are the instructions that you need to get started:
- Open State Of Survival
- Click on your profile in the top left-hand corner of the screen.
- Select Gift Redemption
- Copy and paste any of the valid codes above.
- Enjoy your rewards!
It is as easy as that. If we have missed any codes or if rewards are in the wrong section of this article, please do not hesitate to reach out to us and we can put it right.
WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!
You can find all of the latest Gaming and Esports News right here at GiveMeSport,News Now - Sport News