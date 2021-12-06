State Of Survival Codes December 2021: Active Rewards, How To Redeem And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

State Of Survival never fails to bring excitement to the table and fans have the ability to claim free rewards in-game.

Codes on mobile games are always a popular way for players to get a quick head start, and this zombie-slaying survival thriller is no different!

Some of the items listed below that come with the redeem codes could keep you alive that little bit longer, and forces you to plan more than ever before in what is a cruel world.

Scroll down to find all of the rewards you can currently claim in State Of Survival.

State Of Survival Codes December 2021

Here are the rewards that are currently active in State Of Survival - along with codes that are only available to new players.

sos1234—Redeem for rewards (only redeemable for first time players)

kuchentvsos—Redeem for rewards (only redeemable for first time players)

Edinstvo2021

roughdaySOS2021

Mexicanaster

Happy365days

survivaldaily

sos2021

mapleleaves

Hangulnal

100mxbithday

gaecheonjeol

SOS100Mdownloads

Welcome2021

Expired Codes

trickortreat2021

Halloween

MondayCode2021

Halloweek2021

sos999

2s2o2sanni

Happy2AnniversarySOS

2ndMemorialBook2021

AirshipGuardian

AnniversaryBoss

5daystoairshipdesign

FrameHQskins

sos119

NewheroBecca

LongLiveDaryl

CherokeeRose

superstition13

sos6666#

gtvmediasos

flyhighmeriamxirhaa

livestream

Catzilla

wonderboy

survive

theonewordnames

thezombies

sos8282

SFA773217A67

SD406B202C12

S13A9A1D3804

wallwatcher

trapbuilder

Thenursewilljackit

LadyoftheGraveyard

2021SDNEMP0BED1

applepie

2021SPASX01

happy1stofmayday

Sosmuttertag2021

brandonsos

sosniko

jonathansos

patricksos

jessicasos

wilbursos

drumsysos

dashewan520

iq300

cometogether

chaos

alarm

gameplayhk

ilovechocolate2021

solidvideosos

leaguechampions

sos999

nikitunsos

bartgametvsos

shimoroshowsos

poleznyibessos

NIKOSOS

SOSpring

sos100

sos200

sos300

SOS23rd

ZodiacAnimal

Zodiacfrank

HAEMATOM

Countdown

Samsung

VK60K

SoSHaematom

woahaematomsos

vlfrgaming2

morejstusos

Anniversaryhero

Happybirthday

joyeuxanniversaire

How To Redeem

It could not be simpler to claim your State Of Survival codes. Here are the instructions that you need to get started:

Open State Of Survival

Click on your profile in the top left-hand corner of the screen.

Select Gift Redemption

Copy and paste any of the valid codes above.

Enjoy your rewards!

It is as easy as that. If we have missed any codes or if rewards are in the wrong section of this article, please do not hesitate to reach out to us and we can put it right.

