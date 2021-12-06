Celtic transfer news: Ange tipped to seal 'no-brainer' bargain swoop for Japan ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It would be a "no-brainer" for Ange Postecoglou to boost his Celtic options by signing Reo Hatate in a bargain deal, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou will have the opportunity to bolster his squad in January, with his side currently four points adrift of defending Scottish Premiership champions and arch-rivals Rangers in the title race.

What's the latest news involving Hatate?

According to reports in Japan, via the Scottish Sun, Celtic are closing in on a deal which would take Hatate to Parkhead.

It is understood that Celtic are trying to push through a deal to bring Hatate in before the opening of the transfer window at the turn of the year and the Glasgow giants are confident the 24-year-old's current club, Kawasaki Frontale, will not stand in his way of making an early move to Scotland.

Hatate's deal with Kawasaki Frontale, who have just notched their second consecutive Japanese top flight title win, expires at the end of January and has resulted in the possibility of Postecoglou being able to secure his services on a free transfer.

The left-back is not the only J1 League star being linked with a switch to Scotland as Gamba Osaka star Yosuke Ideguchi and Yokohama F Marinos striker Daizen Maeda are also thought to be on Celtic's radar ahead of January.

Postecoglou has contacts in Japan having taken charge of the Bhoys after a spell at the Yokohama F Marinos helm and signed Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe during the summer.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Hatate?

O'Rourke believes Hatate could be on Celtic's books by the time the transfer window slams shut at the end of January.

The journalist reckons Hatate's precarious contract situation also means the Scottish Premiership giants have a chance of striking a bargain deal.

O'Rourke feels Postecoglou should continue to pursue Hatate as Celtic look to wrestle the title away from cross-city rivals Rangers.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Hatate could even be available on a free transfer in January as well, so it seems to be a no-brainer for Celtic."

How has Hatate performed this season?

Hatate has been a key player for Kawasaki Frontale this term, with him turning out 37 times in all competitions and also showing his attacking flair by notching six goals and three assists.

Despite being known as a left-back, Hatate has shown his versatility by also featuring in the middle of the park and on both wings in 76 appearances for his current employers.

Although he is waiting for his first Japan cap at senior level, he was involved on four occasions at the 2020 Olympic Games and grabbed an assist against France on home soil.

