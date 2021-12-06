Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Massimiliano Allegri was caught on camera telling Juventus striker Alvaro Morata to 'shut up' during a heated touchline row.

The Old Lady boss wasn't too happy with the Spanish forward despite his side keeping their Serie A hopes alive with a concrete 2-0 victory over Genoa FC.

It all started when Morata was replaced by Moise Kean with 17 minutes left on the clock of the second half - a decision he was fuming with.

Morata could barely contain his anger and voiced his obvious displeasure before trudging off the pitch to find a seat for himself on the bench after being booked.

But it sparked an angry reaction from Allegri who then proceeded to berate Morata for giving the foul away in the first place.

In the clip, as reported by Marca, he can be heard saying to Morata 'you gave away a foul' before telling him 'you have to shut up' after listening to him continue to moan about the decision.

Morata then responds: "What did I do!?"

Thankfully, Allegri's first assistant Marco Landucci then appears to step in before things escalate further, but not before the incident was picked up by television cameras.

To make matters worse for Morata, Kean was on hand to help out Paulo Dybala put Juve 2-0 ahead.

Despite that flare-up, the evening would end on a high note, as the former Serie A champions maintained their assault on their rivals in the race for a place in the top four.

Juan Cuadrado scored the opener before Dybala wrapped up the three points with a late strike in the second half.

After the contest, Allegri attempted to heal the rift between Morata and himself.

"I had not decided to replace him but he got booked and I preferred to take him off,” he told DAZN after the contest.

“It was nothing and I am sorry, because Alvaro played a great game, even without scoring.

"I want to make something clear: On Saturday, Morata played one of the best games since the beginning of the season.

"I think he was among the best on the pitch and judgements must be given objectively. Either I don't understand or there are prejudices against him.

"I don't like it [questions about Morata]. About Morata there is a persistence (from the media) and it is not good."

Juve head into their Champions League clash against Malmo this week knowing they need to better Chelsea's result against Zenit St Petersburg to finish top of the group.

