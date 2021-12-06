Tottenham transfer news: Conte will 'probably rely on' £23m star, not replace him

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Antonio Conte will probably rely on Tottenham winger Lucas Moura instead of strengthening in his position, says journalist Paul Brown.

With the transfer window set to open next month, Conte will have the chance to start bringing in his own players following his recent appointment as Spurs manager.

Has Lucas Moura been a regular for Tottenham this season?

Moura was a regular for Nuno Espirito Santo before his sacking at the start of November. Under the Portuguese coach, he missed just one Premier League fixture, the 3-0 defeat against London rivals Chelsea, due to an ankle injury.

And it has been a similar theme under Conte, with the Italian starting Moura in games against Everton, Leeds United, Brentford and Norwich City.

It was the 29-year-old's fantastic strike that got the ball rolling for Spurs in that 3-0 win versus Norwich, and his manager has since made it clear he wants to see more of the same going forward.

"He scored a fantastic goal but he has the quality to score more goals and he has to score more goals," Conte was quoted as saying by football.london after the game.

What has Paul Brown said about Lucas Moura?

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Conte and transfers. In fact, one report from The Sun said the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss could even have £150m to spend.

Brown, though, does not think Spurs are targeting anyone in Moura's position and expects Conte to continue to rely on the £23m Brazilian.

The Daily Star journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "It doesn't seem as though Spurs are trying to sign anyone who might nick his position in the team. So I do think Conte will probably be relying on him, Son [Heung-min] and [Harry] Kane as the three unless they sign a centre-forward, but I could still see Lucas Moura getting into the team that way."

What positions could Tottenham strengthen?

Defence looks like it will be the priority for Conte over the next couple of transfer windows. Since his arrival, the north London club have been linked with a whole host of central defenders.

According to 90min, Conte has given the green-light for a move for AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli. His team-mate Franck Kessie is also thought to be of interest as Spurs consider midfield options, too.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato have reported that Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij is liked by Tottenham and could be sold next summer.

