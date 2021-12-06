Man United latest news: Superstar tipped to be 'one of casualties' under Rangnick

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba could be among the biggest casualties of Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's regime, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Pogba is currently out of the first-team picture after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty with France last month, with the training ground setback expected to rule the midfielder out for the remainder of the year.

What's the latest news involving Pogba?

Pogba made an impressive start to the season by recording four assists in the opening day victory over rivals Leeds United.

He has gone on to register another three goal involvements since the campaign got underway but the 2018 World Cup winner has failed to make a Premier League appearance since the humiliating 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool in October.

It was in that clash where Pogba was sent off just 15 minutes after emerging as a half-time substitute and, following the heavy loss, reports claimed Pogba had shelved talks over a new deal after being frustrated at his omission from United's starting line-up.

There is uncertainty over the 28-year-old's future as his current Old Trafford contract, worth £290,000-per-week, is set to expire at the end of June.

Enter Giveaway

Pogba, who returned to United in a deal worth a then-world record £89million five years ago, could open negotiations with overseas clubs when he enters the final six months of his Red Devils contract next month.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Pogba?

O'Rourke believes Rangnick's style of play will not suit Pogba and, as a result, the Frenchman's opportunities could be limited when he returns from the treatment table.

Pogba, who came through the ranks with the Red Devils, has gone on to make 219 senior appearances either side of a spell with Italian giants Juventus.

Will Man United be a success under Ralf Rangnick? Hear what fans are saying on The Football Terrace...

But O'Rourke feels he will fail to feature heavily in Rangnick's plans.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "We all know Pogba is not a real pressing player.

"He could be one of the casualties of Rangnick's tenure even though Rangnick will be hoping to get the best out of Paul Pogba because, on his day, we know he is a world class performer."

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Manchester United footballer from the 2000s? Zoran Tosic Juan Sebastian Veron Chris Eagles Louis Saha

What's the latest news on Rangnick?

Rangnick was appointed as United's interim manager last week, ending the club's search for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor following the Norwegian's sacking.

The 63-year-old will be in the dugout until the end of the season before taking on a two-year consultancy role after leaving Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow to head to the Premier League.

Rangnick's reign got off to a winning start thanks to Fred's goal being enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace yesterday.

The German praised his players for quickly adjusting to his tactics, describing their pressing as "exceptional".

News Now - Sport News