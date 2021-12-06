Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal were simply not at the races during their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Everton on Monday.

Despite having largely regained their composure under Mikel Arteta in recent weeks, the Gunners slumped back to their early-season wobbles with a third league defeat in just four games.

And failing to take three points from Goodison Park will certainly hurt the north London club when you consider just how abysmal the Toffees have been with Rafael Benitez at the wheel this season.

Everton 2-1 Arsenal

Nevertheless, it was Everton who were by far the better team on Merseyside and could well have won the game 3-1 if it wasn't for Richarlison having two goals chalked off by VAR.

In fact, such was Everton's misfortune that it briefly looked as though Arsenal could have won the game with Martin Odegaard's largely-undeserved goal breaking the deadlock before half-time.

But Everton got the strikes that they deserved in the end with Richarlison making it third time lucky, escaping VAR with a fine header, before Demarai Gray snatched a stunning stoppage-time winner.

Gray's stunning winner

Just when it looked as though the spoils were going to be shared and that Arsenal had largely gotten away with things, the former Leicester City man lined up a shot on the edge of the box.

And even Aaron Ramsdale - who has been in impeccable form this season - didn't move a muscle as the super-sweet strike flew in off the post to send the Everton fans into scenes of delirium.

It might not have been the furthest out of long-range screamers, but the way that the ball pinged off Gray's boot so ferociously was truly a sight to behold and you can check it out down below:

Oh my goodness me. What a hit, son, what a hit.

Huge for Everton, damning for Arsenal

It really is a wonder that the goal post is still standing because Gray's immaculate technique turned the ball into a meteor strike that gave Ramsdale absolutely no time at all to even muster a dive.

And you could see just how much it meant to the Everton players and fans as they wildly celebrated their first Premier League win since September with jubilant scenes on the touchline.

For Arsenal, though, seeing Benitez get back on track will come as a crushing below because it instead transfers the pressure onto Arteta, who has bobbed in and out of criticism this season.

Next up for the Gunners are Southampton, West Ham United and Leeds United in Premier League action and nothing short of stopping the rot will be enough to take the heat off Arteta...

