Everton's Demarai Gray scored a remarkable Premier League winner against Arsenal on Monday.

The Toffees entered the clash at Goodison Park in the middle of a rotten winless run in the league dating back to September with many fans starting to call Rafael Benitez into question.

However, just as the former Liverpool boss was feeling the pressure more than ever, he seemed to turn things around with a dramatic win against Arsenal despite trailing 1-0 with 11 minutes to go.

Everton 2-1 Arsenal

The hosts had endured a tough opening 45 minutes despite being the better side with Ben Godfrey flirting with a red card for an incident where his foot landed on the face of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

And while VAR ultimately spared him the fate of an early bath, there was no such luck for Everton when Arsenal grabbed a goal before the break courtesy of Martin Odegaard.

Marry that to Richarlison having two goals chalked off for marginal offsides and you'd be forgiven for thinking that Everton were simply doomed to defeat when they hit 79 minutes at 1-0 down.

Gray's spectacular winner

However, we wouldn't be here if that was the case because not only did Richarlison make it third time lucky by finally scoring a legal goal, but Gray managed to flip the game on its head to boot.

That's because the 25-year-old scored one of the best Premier League goals we've seen all year by unleashing an absolute missile that few past Aaron Ramsdale and into the net via the post.

It truly was a special, special goal from the former Leicester City man and one that produced a sensational piece of commentary by a broadcasting legend: Martin Tyler.

Martin Tyler's epic commentary

The man behind remarkably epic commentary for dramatic goals by Anthony Martial, Ji Dong-won, Nwanko Kanu, Sergio Aguero and so many more is an absolute icon of Premier League coverage.

And something just felt so, so right about Gray's scintiliating strike on Merseyside provoking one of the 'scoregasms' that has long since made Tyler one of the most celebrated masters of ceremony.

So, crank up the volume and prepare your ears for the beautiful sound of Tyler going wild for a goal by watching his take on Gray's winner during NBC Sports' coverage down below:

Take a bow, Martin, take a bow. You've just made the goal even better than it already was.

A vintage Tyler reaction

There's such a visceral quality to Tyler's voice whenever he swings for the fences with commentary like that because it really makes it feel as though you're in the stadium as all the chaos unfolds.

For whatever reason, Tyler has produced those reactions far more infrequently in recent years with certain sections of fans being disappointed at times by subdued commentary of important goals.

Frankly, power to a legend like Tyler for doing whatever he thinks is best for each and every situation, but we'd be lying if we said that it wasn't great to hear him giving such a vintage reaction.

It goes without saying that brilliant commentary can really elevate amazing footballing moments and goals to even higher heights - and there's no denying that Tyler achieved that with Gray's goal.

