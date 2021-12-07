Leeds United transfer news: PL rivals eye 'one of the best midfielders in Europe'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are certain to receive offers for Manchester United and Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips when the transfer window reopens next month, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The midfielder has gone on to become an England regular since making his international debut last September and now boasts 19 caps thanks to his fine form for club and country.

What's the latest news involving Phillips?

Phillips has become an integral member of Leeds' midfield since coming through the ranks and has made 226 appearances for his hometown club.

However, he could be set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in the stalemate against Brentford on Sunday, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa admitting he did not know how long Phillips will be out of action for.

It would come as a huge blow for Bielsa, who was forced to rubbish claims of a falling out with Phillips last week.

Reports suggest Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are battling it out to persuade Phillips to join them in a £60million deal when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also keeping tabs on Phillips during the summer only for the central midfielder's agent, Kevin Sharp, to reveal the 26-year-old had no desire to leave Elland Road.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Phillips?

O'Rourke is adamant that Phillips will be the subject of bids during the January transfer window.

The journalist rates Phillips as one of the continent's leading players in his position.

But that could result in Leeds having to fend off proposals from Premier League rivals who are looking to swoop in.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Kalvin Phillips will definitely have offers for him. I think he is probably one of the best midfielders in Europe.

"The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool are both looking to strengthen in that area."

Why are clubs raising an interest in Phillips now?

Phillips' current Leeds deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024 but the club are eager to tie him down to a fresh contract.

The Whites opened negotiations with Phillips in September and it was understood he was in line to secure a major pay rise.

It was reported a month later that discussions had reached an advanced stage and Leeds were keen to agree terms ahead of the transfer window reopening in January, but clubs have been put on alert as a fresh contract has yet to be confirmed.

