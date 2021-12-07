Tottenham transfer news: Big claim emerges on why Conte shouldn't sign £30m target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown has doubts over whether Tottenham Hotspur will sign Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as he does not fit in with Antonio Conte's style of play.

Conte will have the opportunity to bolster his squad for the first time when the transfer window reopens next month.

What's the latest news involving Pickford?

It has been revealed that Everton boss Rafa Benitez is keen to sell Spurs target Pickford for in the region of £30million to raise funds for potential January incomings.

Pickford is currently among the Toffees' highest earners, with the goalkeeper pocketing £100,000-per-week.

The 27-year-old still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his Goodison Park contract, meaning Everton will be in a strong negotiating position if Spurs or any other suitors were to enter negotiations when the transfer window reopens for business.

Conte was appointed as Spurs' new head coach last month, with the Italian replacing the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Pickford would bring a wealth of experience to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if Conte were to make a move as the 42-cap England international is approaching 200 top flight appearances.

What has Paul Brown said about Pickford?

Brown believes one of Pickford's key strengths is his prowess with the ball at his feet and, as a result, being able to play out from the back.

However, the journalist has doubts over whether Pickford will end up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he does not feel that is something that will necessarily appeal to Conte.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Strangely, that isn't really how Conte particularly likes to play. You don't often see his teams trying to draw the opposition into their own area, like a Manchester City would, playing back to the keeper and playing out.

"If there was a manager there that plays a bit more like Pep, for instance, I could understand that.

"I don't really see much danger of Pickford going to Spurs right now."

Why are Spurs looking to sign a goalkeeper?

Pickford is not the only shot-stopper being linked with a move to Spurs as it has also been reported that interest in West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone has been reignited.

Current first choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' £100,000-per-week contract is set to expire next summer, meaning there are questions over where the future of the 2018 World Cup winner lies.

The 136-cap France international insisted back in August that he is relaxed over the situation despite not sealing a new deal.

Conte has praised Lloris' commitment even though there is uncertainty over the 34-year-old's long-term situation.

