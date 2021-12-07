Wolves transfer news: January exit 'might be an option' for £27m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield believes a summer exit for Wolves winger Adama Traore is most likely but thinks a move in January is still possible.

Traore is out of contract in 2023 and appears no closer to signing a new one, and Wolves now look prepared to sell.

What is the latest on Adama Traore's future?

90min reported last month that Wolves are ready to sell Traore, with the two parties failing to come to an agreement over a new deal.

According to the same report, long-term admirers Liverpool are keen on doing a deal but value the 25-year-old below Wolves' current £30m valuation.

Barcelona are also thought to be interested in their former player, who left the club for Aston Villa back in 2015.

Manager Bruno Lage, though, will not want to be losing members of his first team in January, with the former Benfica boss having already expressed his concerns over squad depth.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Adama Traore's future?

Hatfield thinks next summer is when everyone will be asking if Traore is off. However, the Express & Star journalist has not ruled out an exit next month when the winter transfer window opens.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Traore and Wolves, Hatfield said: "For me, I think it's one where in the summer we probably look and wonder whether he's going to be off. January might be an option as well."

Should Wolves cash in on Traore?

Traore's value will decrease as he moves closer to the end of his contract, so Wolves could be tempted to cash in sooner rather than later.

With squad depth a concern, that may not be the best idea. Still, if a good offer arrives in January, maybe a sale is something all parties are open to.

Having really struggled this season, Traore may fancy a new challenge. The £27m-rated Spain international, who has been on the receiving end of criticism from supporters, has failed to deliver in the final third for Lage's men.

In the 14 appearances he has made in the Premier League this term, Traore is yet to score or provide an assist.

Furthermore, be it in January or next summer, a transfer could benefit everyone, especially if Wolves cannot get the ex-Middlesbrough winger to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Should Traore leave next month and Wolves fail to sign a replacement, Lage will have to make do with the likes of Hwang Hee-chan and Francisco Trincao.

