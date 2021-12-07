Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal have been offering entertainment in abundance this season.

Say what you like about the state of the north London club under Mikel Arteta's stewardship, but there's no denying that you're guaranteed thrills and spills when you tune in for one of their games.

Well, we say that because Arsenal either blow teams away with a gorgeous and glitzy array of passing football or get absolutely torn to shreds in an equally eye-catching festival of goals.

How well do you know Arsenal?

Truth be told, it doesn't make the life of a Gooner particularly stable nor consistent, but it does mean that Arsenal have one of the most all-guns-blazing squads in the entire Premier League.

And here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to put Arteta's resources under the microscope to test your knowledge on the first-team players that have made Arsenal so popcorn-worthy in 2021/22.

Yes, that's right, we're talking about a quiz because we've written one question for every member of Arsenal's 25-man Premier League squad this season to see how much you really know the players.

So, that'll be 25 questions then, right? Well, actually, no, because 25-man squads don't have to include under-21 players and we couldn't possibly leave out Bukayo Saka and his fellow youngsters.

As such, strap yourselves in for 26 questions of Arsenal trivia with any starlets to have appeared in the Premier League this season also getting their time in the sun as long as they are currently at the club.

How to mark the quiz

And there will be nowhere to hide from our very own mark scheme for the Arsenal quiz, so be sure to check out how your scores will be judged by perusing the categories right here:

0-4 marks: Start putting out cones for the reserves

5-9 marks: Banished from training with the first-team

10-14 marks: Hope you're comfortable on the bench

15-19 marks: Nice work, you're a regular starter

20-24 marks: One of Arsenal's star players

25-26 marks: Are you Mikel Arteta in disguise?

One question on every Arsenal player

Got it? Right then, let's dive into the action and separate the hardcore Gooners from the casual fans by tackling one question on every member of Arsenal's first-team squad this season down below:

1 of 26 Who did Aubameyang replace as captain in 2019? Laurent Koscielny Granit Xhaka Per Mertesacker Petr Cech

