Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommy Fury was due to take on Jake Paul in Florida on December 18, but the former has pulled out of the fight with a little under two weeks remaining.

This has been greeted with immense disappointment from the boxing world, well, some corners of the boxing world, with the injury seemingly coming from nowhere from a fan’s point of view.

However, Tommy Fury took to Instagram last night to clear things up.

In the Instagram video, he stated: "Training camp couldn’t have gone any better for me the for the first week or two, but then I contracted a bacterial infection which led me to go to the gym and not be able to breathe."

This, though, did not deter the Brit from being focused on the fight, explaining that this process went on for four weeks, including many ‘sleepless nights.’

He continued: “We decided to have a sparring session and I took a little clip to the body and because my body was so weak due to the virus, I instantly knew something wasn’t right.”

Fury was ‘throwing up from the pain’ and ‘doubled over’ to the point where he had to quickly rush to the hospital. There, he had an MRI scan which showed a ‘clean break’ with ‘multiple fractures’ in the ribs, which he showed a picture of on social media.

Even then, Tommy was extremely desperate to continue on with the fight as it took his doctor and whole fighting team to convince him he wasn’t fit to fight.

The only way forward now for Fury appears to be resting, preparing and resetting a date for this long-awaited fight.

There’s ‘no other fight out there’ in the Brit’s mind than eventually squaring off against the social media star.

Jake Paul has commented on the withdrawal of Tommy Fury ahead of their much anticipated bout in a way that only he can, saying that he believes that ‘the pressure got to (Fury)’

Read more: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Live Stream, Tickets, Odds and More

ENTER GIVEAWAY

As of writing this article, Paul is yet to commit to a rescheduling of the fight. Though, he did then confirm that Tyron Woodley has agreed to replace Tommy Fury in order to set up their rematch just shy of four months after their first fight.

Paul originally defeated Woodley via split decision, so the former UFC champion will have revenge on his mind come December 18.

Paul even agreed to give Woodley an extra $500k if he could knock the social media star out, so boxing fans will still have a lot to look forward to in two weeks’ time.

News Now - Sport News