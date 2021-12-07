Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Big-Time Becks reverted to an underhanded tactic to score the victory over Liv Morgan in a huge Raw main event. Plus, Big E and Kevin Owens battled it out inside a Steel Cage, Edge and The Miz set the stage for WWE Day 1 and so much more!

WWE Champion Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match

WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens went all out inside the Steel Cage in a highly physical bout. After Seth Rollins made his presence felt by slamming the cage door into both competitors, the back-and-forth blows culminated when the WWE Champion connected with a huge Big Ending on KO off the middle rope and crawled out the cage door for the victory.

After the match, The Visionary jumped all over Big E, but the WWE Champion fended off both of his WWE Day 1 challengers until “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley emerged during a commercial break loaded up with Spears and Hurt Locks to lay waste to all three men.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina def. Nikki A.S.H.

One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina set out to hand Nikki A.S.H. a rough night, and she did just that. Zelina closed it out when she hit Code Red on The Almost Superhero to earn the win and leave A.S.H. defeated in the ring and being consoled by Rhea Ripley.

The Street Profits def. AJ Styles & Omos in an RK-Bro-nament First-Round Match

Another chapter in the rivalry between The Street Profits and AJ Styles & Omos was written in the form of a tournament to determine the next challengers to RK-Bro’s Raw Tag Team Championship.

The controversial ending came when Omos tagged himself in and wound up getting counted out, which did not sit too well with The Phenomenal One.

With the Profits victorious, the gigantic Omos stormed away from his tag team partner, leaving an upset and flabbergasted Styles into a further-perplexing interview with Riddle.

United States Champion Damian Priest def. Robert Roode

It was time for another open challenge for Damian Priest’s United States Championship, and Robert Roode, a.k.a. “Big Bob” was happy to oblige.

With partner Dolph Ziggler in his corner, Roode attempted to use the numbers game to his advantage, but it was not enough, as Priest connected with Reckoning to retain his title.

Following the bout, a frustrated Ziggler slid into the ring and delivered a swift Superkick to the United States Champion, perhaps indicating that their rivalry is far from over.

Bianca Belair def. Doudrop via countout

The tension between Bianca Belair and Doudrop finally boiled over in this one-on-one battle, which actually began with Doudrop blindsiding The EST of WWE during her entrance down the ramp.

When the competitors finally met in the ring and the bell sounded, the action was thrilling until Belair had Doudrop on her shoulders for the K.O.D., but Doudrop managed to escape and decided to just take a walk away from the ring and get counted out, mocking Belair at the top of the ramp to add insult to injury.

Edge and The Miz agreed to battle at WWE Day 1

Coming off his heated confrontation with the Rated-R Superstar last week, The Miz hosted Edge on “Miz TV” and proceeded to double down on his criticisms of his newfound rival.

When Edge insisted that he really did mean those compliments last week, The A-Lister called him out as weak and challenged him to a match at WWE Day 1, claiming that 2022 will be The Miz’s year. Edge accepted the match and embarrassed Miz with a quick step that made Miz fall to the canvas.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Alpha Academy in an RK-Bro-nament First-Round Match

Riddle was back at ringside to take in the tournament action as Rey & Dominik Mysterio looked to continue rebuilding their momentum at the expense of The Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable & Otis.

The conclusion came when Dominik countered Gable’s Moonsault and rolled him up, advancing himself and his father into a showdown next week with The Street Profits to determine RK-Bro’s next championship challengers.

Reporter Riddle wound up asking one too many questions after the match and was strongly discarded by Otis as a result.

Finn Bálor def. T-BAR

The Prince aimed to get back to his winning ways, and that is exactly what he did in this one-on-one showdown with

T-BAR. Bálor hit his patented Coup de Grace for the victory, but his celebration did not last long as a hungry Austin Theory emerged to launch an attack. Eager to impress Mr. McMahon, Theory dropped Bálor with an ATL and took another selfie with his latest victim.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan finally got her one-on-one battle against Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, and the match was a thriller. The young challenger hit Big Time Becks with everything she had, but the crafty champion grabbed the bottom rope during her pin attempt to gain enough leverage to retain her title and spoil Morgan’s moment in the main event spotlight.

