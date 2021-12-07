Logan & Jake Paul: Big E discusses YouTubers joining WWE

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Champion Big E recently discussed the potential of YouTubers turned boxing PPV royalty Logan Paul and Jake Paul joining WWE.

There's no doubt that both Jake and Logan have built the celebrity boxing space, with both men gaining major box office receipts for their fights against the likes of Floyd Mayweather, KSI, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Whilst many fans of the sweet science are against the celebrity boxing culture, there's no doubt that it has brought in a huge amount of revenue, even for some of the pro fighters on the undercard of these massive events.

Both Logan and Jake have already appeared on WWE programming, but the WWE Champion believes that there is a bigger opportunity for both in the company if they wish to take that route in the future.

Will Logan and Jake Paul Join WWE?

Speaking to The Sun, Big E revealed that he definitely sees a place for the Paul Brothers in WWE at some point.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all. In many ways, I’m a fan of the Cesaros of the world and these pure wrestlers these guys who dedicated themselves to [professional wrestling] too. But you know, I think we also need to be open to these spectacles.”

Big E also explained why the potential negative reaction for the Brothers on WWE programming would be a big benefit for them.

“They bring out a visceral reaction. And that’s what we do. I think kind of the death knell for any performer is when people are quiet when they’re ambivalent when they don’t care. But if they feel a certain way about you, whether they want to boo you or cheer you, we can use that.”

