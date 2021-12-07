Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liv Morgan was dealt a huge slice of heartbreak last night after Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship in their long-awaited title match.

The young challenger put in an impressive shift inside the ring, but it wasn't enough to round off her first WWE title match with a dream ending.

Morgan looked like she was going to secure the victory at the end, but Big Time Becks reversed her rollup and held onto the bottom rope for extra leverage to tip the scales her way.

A feud between these two stars has been brewing in recent weeks and the rivalry has involved some savage promo segments from both women.

On last week's episode, Morgan fired shot after shot at Lynch in the build up show to their title clash.

"You're the reason why your friend is gone," she said, referencing The Man's friction with her former best friend and ally Charlotte Flair. "Just like your big, fat, greedy contract is the reason why my friends are gone.

"You're nothing but a bully. So tell me, how does it feel knowing that you've become everything you once despised?"

Morgan was hitting back at Lynch after she poked fun at the fact the Riott Squad — Morgan's former faction — is no longer a part of WWE.

Based on her ruthless mic work, it looked as though the underdog of the match might get her day, but she was instead left distraught as Lynch held her title aloft in front of the clamouring crowd.

Speaking backstage after the match, an emotional Morgan promised she would return to challenge Big Time Becks for her title once again.

"This is not done by any means," she said. "She needed to cheat to win and this is far from over."

Morgan then teased viewers with cryptic instructions to "wait til next week" to see what is coming next for her and for the escalating rivalry she has with the Raw women's champion.

Prior to the match, Lynch tweeted: "For Liv, it’s the biggest night of her career. For me, just another Monday. That’s what happens when you’re Big Time."

Right now, Big Time Becks can rest easy knowing she successfully defended her title, but another move from Morgan is surely looming in the distance.

