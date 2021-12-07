Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Formula 1 driver Giedo van der Garde says he is totally confident that Max Verstappen is going to win the world championship this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

The Red Bull driver and Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton have been battling all year for supremacy and after a hugely controversial and dramatic Saudi Arabia Grand Prix last Sunday, the battle lines have been drawn for a straight fight between the pair at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Certainly, it seems anyone's guess as to where the championship is going to head but former driver Van der Garde is at least backing Verstappen to complete the job:

“I know Max, he’s been fighting for the title all year and stays cool.”

“He’s going to get it.”

“He won there last year. And you’ve seen in Mexico, when you’ve won somewhere you go there with confidence.”

Of course, Hamilton has also had success at the circuit and so both drivers will feel as though they can go there and get the job done after an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Hopefully, after the drama that unfolded last Sunday, the championship can be decided by good clean racing and not via incident or a stewards hearing after the chequered flag.

