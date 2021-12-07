Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury is, of course, one of the greatest boxers of all time.

He has a larger than life character with an intense fighting spirit, making him one of the most popular sportsmen in the world.

At the time of writing this article, Fury is ranked as the world's best heavyweight boxer, which is astonishing given the journey he has been on in his personal life away from the ring.

Over recent years, the Gypsy King has been through an incredible body transformation, ballooning in weight at one point during his absence from the sport.

He was, however, able to make a triumphant return to the ring after spending two years being inactive between 2016 and 2018. He returned to challenge Deontay Wilder and the two battled for the first time in 2018, which controversially ended in a draw, despite the majority believing the Englishman had done enough to win the fight.

Before his trilogy fight with the Bronze Bomber, which came after their second fight which Fury won in convincing fashion, Tyson weighed in at 126kg (277lbs). This can be wildly contrasted with Fury at his heaviest weighing 190kg or 419lbs.

This really puts into perspective the incredible weight loss journey the multi-time heavyweight champion went on to try to reach his former glories.

The journey included long battles with depression and alcoholism acting as roadblocks on Fury’s road back to the top, but he overcame them all.

Last night, December 6, Fury himself shared a throwback photo from 2012 on his Instagram story.

The image featured his back and, while that may not sound noteworthy, it is absolutely monstrous. This details the shape Tyson was in prior to his dip in mental and physical health.

Tyson added to the story post: “Still thought I was fat, wish I was in that shape now.”

This shows that despite being in great physical condition, world champion boxers are never happy!

Going forward, the Gypsy King has been lined up to fight Anthony Joshua. However, AJ recently lost to his mandatory challenger Oleksander Usyk, meaning the long-awaited all-British superfight has been put on hold.

That result has prompted Fury to suggest Joshua should step aside to allow the unification fight between himself and the Ukrainian.

It has been revealed by Eddie Hearn that Joshua is demanding at least £40 million in order to back down from the Usyk rematch. It’s unclear where the future of boxing lies, but it’s exciting for fans nonetheless!

