Tottenham latest news: Contract agreement with 136-cap ace would be 'good business'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes that Tottenham will soon address Hugo Lloris' contract situation.

The French World Cup winning captain has entered the final year of his deal in north London and Bridge thinks that it would be "good business" if the Tottenham hierarchy decide to extend his stay at the club.

How is Lloris performing this season?

Prior to Antonio Conte's arrival last month, very few Spurs player had been performing well this season. The same can't be said about the 34-year-old, though.

Despite sitting eighth in Tottenham's WhoScored rating list, Lloris has been up there with Spurs' most consistent players this season.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

In Conte's reign alone, Lloris has made 10 saves in four games, six coming in one game against Leeds, whilst he also did well to keep out Teemu Pukki early on against Norwich on Sunday.

That save from the Finn allowed Lloris to record his sixth clean sheet of the season, bettered only by Edouard Mendy, Ederson and Alisson.

Hours after that game, The Athletic confirmed that Tottenham and Lloris are currently in talks over a new contract and Bridge is hopeful that the two parties can come to an agreement.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about Lloris?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There are noises that they will be looking at his contract.

"I've said before that his family love living in London, so that's a huge plus and I think it would be good business if Spurs were to extend his contract by a year or two."

Football Terrace DEBATE: Can Ralf Rangnick win a trophy at Man United?

Does Lloris deserve a new contract?

Lloris deserves a new contract based on his loyalty alone. This is his tenth season at Tottenham, and despite watching many players come and go during that period, he's never appeared keen on leaving.

In truth, Tottenham have stayed loyal to the 136-cap Frenchman, but he's more than repaid the faith shown in him by many managers and Daniel Levy, becoming one of the club's best servants in the Premier League era.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Tottenham Hotspur footballer from the 2000s? Philip Ifil Steven Pienaar Fraizer Campbell Anthony Gardner

Furthermore, Conte has far more important issues to address in January and then next summer, so adding signing a goalkeeper to that list isn't necessary.

Therefore, keeping Lloris around would be a sensible decision by Tottenham.

News Now - Sport News