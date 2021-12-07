Jake Paul: AEW star Anthony Ogogo calls out The Problem Child

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AEW star Anthony Ogogo has called out Jake Paul after the proposed fight with Tommy Fury fell apart earlier this week.

Whilst Paul has confirmed that he will be facing Tyron Woodley in a rematch, the former boxer turned pro wrestler Ogogo is still up for taking on the Problem Child.

The former Olympic boxer was not shy in calling out the YouTuber turned boxer, making it clear that he is happy to go toe-to-toe with him on just a couple of weeks' notice.

Anthony Ogogo vs Jake Paul

In a pretty expletive heavy tweet, the London 2012 Bronze Medal-winning Middleweight boxer made his intentions clear when it comes to his want to face Paul:

“Jake Paul, you sh*tbag. I’ve seen one British tv star/sporting heartthrob has pulled out. This tv star/sporting heartthrob will happily take his place on 12 days notice. I haven’t had a pair of gloves on in 3 years but I’ll still spank you like the b---h you are. Fight me!”

Whilst the fight will certainly not be happening in 2021, there's a chance that the AEW star may get a shot at Paul at some point, although it is a very slim chance.

Ogogo went 11-1 in his pro boxing career, with his only loss coming against Craig Cunningham in a fight for the vacant WBC International Middleweight Championship.

The British AEW star suffered a fractured eye socket during the contest, which would ultimately mean he would have to retire from the sport 2 years later.

If Ogogo were to fight Paul, it would be his first professional boxing match since 2017, which would be quite the gamble to take on two weeks' notice.

