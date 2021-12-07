Will Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Be Coming To PS4?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is on the way and gamers are eager to know whether they can cop this new title for the PlayStation 4.

The upcoming action-adventure series set in the Arkhamverse will be migrating from the big screen to your fingertips for the very first time, with the game revolving around the quartet's attempts to defeat Brainiac - the main antagonist.

Rocksteady Studios, the developers of Suicide Squad, are already working on PS5, Xbox Series X and S and PC editions of the game, with Unbroken Studios giving them a helping hand.

However, with next-gen consoles being tricky to get hold of over the last 12 months, many gamers around the world still own previous-gen systems and are hoping they will not be left behind.

That being said, details have been confirmed but without much of an explanation to date.

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League PS4

At the time of writing, Warner Bros Games have, sadly, have no plans in place to release a PS4 edition of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League - with versions only being available for PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.

The reasons for this have yet to be disclosed, although we suspect it may have something to do with the crossover period that the industry is currently going through, in relation to the emphasis on new PS4 and PS5 games.

Some big-name series have opted to stick with launching new titles for PS4. But it doesn't look like the publishers of Suicide Squad are going down that route. We speculate that this could be due to technical reasons.

That being said, it is not yet known if this is set in stone or if Warner Bros opt to make another announcement further down the line regarding platform availability.

If that's the case, then we will update this section if any of the details above change at any stage. So stick with us and stay tuned for more Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League news.

