RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

A huge game is approaching in Champions League Group A as Manchester City travel to RB Leipzig and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two are known as strong sides in their domestic leagues, but Leipzig recently sacked their manager Jesse Marsch due to their poor form.

The last game between the two sides was a gripping contest as City ran out as 6-3 winners.

Both sides like playing entertaining football and we are hoping that there will be a lot of goals like there was previously.

With City and PSG qualified out of this group, Leipzig will be hoping to cause an upset before they exit the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about RB Leipzig vs Manchester City:

Date

The two will be facing each other at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday 7th December 2021, and kick off is at 5:45pm UK time.

How to Watch

The game between RB Leipzig and Man City will be showcased live on BT Sport.

Coverage will begin at 5pm UK time for viewers to watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres are currently injured for Man City, whilst Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Joao Cancelo, and Aymeric Laporte are out of the squad as Guardiola is resting them.

Meanwhile, Leipzig could have up to nine players missing, with the most notable absentees being Dani Olmo and Amadou Haidara.

Predicted Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Adams, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; A. Silva

Predicted Man City XI: Steffen; Walker, Ake, Stones, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Grealish, Foden, Palmer.

Head to Head

The two have only met in Europe once, and that happened earlier this season as Manchester City managed to thrash the German side 6-3.

Odds

City are seen as the favourites in this match, and this does make sense due to the fact that they are currently the better side.

RB Leipzig to win: 11/4

Draw: 3/1

Manchester City to win: 17/20

Prediction

There is a lot at stake in this group, but City managed to beat PSG last time out and this has put them in a great position in the group.

Despite being away from home, they should be able to overcome Leipzig.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-3 Man City

