Roman Reigns: Bron Breakker says he will fight him in WWE one day

WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Bron Breakker has outright stated that he will face Roman Reigns one day, likely at the showcase of the immortals, WrestleMania.

Breakker secured the pinfall win for his team at the NXT WarGames event this past weekend, taking out NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to win the main event.

The young NXT 2.0 talent is clearly someone that WWE is looking to build the brand around in the coming months, and it is likely not going to be long until we see him on the WWE main roster.

Whilst Breakker moving to either WWE Raw or SmackDown might be some time off, he is already considering who he wants to face on the biggest brands in WWE when he gets there.

Bron Breakker vs Roman Reigns

In an interview with ViBe & Wrestling, the young NXT 2.0 performer gave his list of names that he wants to face on the WWE main roster.

“I will fight Roman Reigns one day, for sure. I will beat him one day too. As far as RAW goes, obviously Seth Rollins. There are just tons of guys between both brands. Bobby Lashley is another one. Big E is obviously WWE Champion right now. Drew McIntyre too.”

Breakker also revealed that he takes a lot of inspiration from WWE legends such as Triple H, Steve Austin and Kurt Angle:

“Triple H I would have to go with, he is one for sure. I just really liked his style. He didn’t have to do high-flying stuff because he was a big power guy. He was just a beast. I like Goldberg a lot, I like Steve Austin. I like Kurt Angle as well. I watch pretty much all those guys. I watch those guys back on a regular basis for the knowledge, maybe I can learn some more psychology about the match or what story they’re telling and why they’re doing certain stuff.”

