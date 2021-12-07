Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has announced she will miss next year’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Canadian revealed she needed time to “reset” and “recover from a difficult time for her “mentally and physically.”

After an outstanding breakout 2019 season, which saw her win her first major title as a teenager, the now 21-year-old has endured a torrid couple of years since.

Injury problems, coupled with catching Covid-19 and the challenges of coping with quarantining have taken their toll on the Canadian.

In a statement posted on her Twitter, Andreescu said: “Hi everyone. As you know the past two years have been very challenging for me for a variety of reasons. Especially this year in particular.

“I spent multiple weeks in isolation quarantining which affected me greatly –– both mentally and physically.

“In addition, my grandmother spent several weeks in the ICU due to a Covid infection, something that really hit me hard.”

Andreescu went on to explain that she’s been unable to focus on her tennis and block out distractions away from the court.

Indeed, this summer, the Canadian pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics because of the challenges related to the pandemic.

“I feel like I was carrying the world on my shoulders”, she stressed. “I could not detach myself from everything going on off the court [and] was feeling the collective sadness and turmoil around it and it took its toll on me.

Andreescu last played competitively at the Indian Wells Masters, where she was the defending champion. However, she lost in the third round to rising star Anett Kontaveit and finished the year ranked 46th in the world.

For now though, the former world number four is focused on giving herself time to “re-set” and “grow”, so she can come back “stronger than ever.”

Therefore, Andreescu will not compete in the Australian Open and will instead continue to “reflect, train and be ready for the upcoming 2022 tennis season.”

