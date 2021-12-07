Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Both Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have called on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to deliver a good, clean race and win the championship on the track rather than the stewards' room this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1 has been packed full of drama this season and it seems only fitting that this championship is going to be decided by one final Grand Prix, with the two drivers locked on points.

Indeed, that has come about after a highly contentious Saudi Arabia Grand Prix where tempers certainly flared at points, and the hope is that it's not going to be a controversial incident that decides this year's crown on Sunday.

In a, perhaps vain, attempt, then, both Mercedes and Red Bull chiefs have asked their drivers to deliver a clean race that is decided by skill and speed on-track, rather than any issues involving driving over the limit:

“I would hope that [Sunday’s] race has enough repercussions that everybody’s going to learn from it and adapt for the final race,” Toto Wolff said.

“Similar driving, if it were to be deemed by the stewards as over the line, would then probably also be penalised in Abu Dhabi, and that could well end in a messy situation for everybody. I don’t think that the championship has deserved a result which was influenced by a collision.

“The emotions are running very, very high.

“As long as we have a clean race fighting for the drivers’ world championship in Abu Dhabi, it was a great season.”

Christian Horner said meanwhile:

“We want to win the title on the track, not in race control or in the gravel.

“I hope it will be a fair and clean race in Abu Dhabi.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News