Brock Lesnar: What is the WWE Superstar's net worth?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant and legendary heavyweights in WWE history, but what is the Beast Incarnate's net worth in 2021?

Lesnar has been successful in multiple sports, including his major run in the UFC after a short-lived stint in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

Since making his return to WWE in a part-time capacity in the early 2010s, Lesnar has been one of the best-paid performers in the company, and as such he has amassed a huge net worth.

With Lesnar back in the company and set to headline the WWE Day 1 PPV event, he is once again at the top of the pile when it comes to marquee names in sports entertainment.

Lesnar has been working a part-time schedule for the company for some years, but despite that, he is able to command a huge salary as one of the premiere names going.

Brock Lesnar Net Worth

Lesnar has an estimated net worth of around $28 million US dollars. This number takes into account his current salary with WWE, as well as any sponsorship pay he may also receive.

Lesnar also earned a substantial amount during his time in the UFC, as he was often on the top of PPV cards due to his name value and PPV drawing power.

The Beast Incarnate reportedly earned $2.5 million in his final UFC contest against Mark Hunt at UFC 200. The event took place on July 9th 2016 and up to this point remains his last action in the octagon.

It is unlikely that Lesnar will return to combat sports, as he is reportedly on a major 7-figure-plus salary with WWE.

