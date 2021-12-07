Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crown Jewel is clearly not the last time we will see Brock Lesnar and the Universal Champion Roman Reigns share the ring together.

It is a rivalry that dates all the way back to WrestleMania 31 back in 2015, when Reigns was challenging Lesnar for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Since this match, there has been no love lost between the two and they have provided the fans with epic storylines ever since.

But the narrative is quite different in 2021 between the two rivals, Roman Reigns is no longer the babyface that would constantly come back from the brink of defeat to find the extra gear to beat his opponents.

The Samoan wrestler has now even aligned himself with Paul Heyman, who was aligned with Lesnar for so many years in WWE.

Reigns is willing to use any sneaky tactics to claim victory and keep hold of his Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam back in August after nearly 17 months away from the company. It came just after Reigns had retained his title against John Cena and The Beast Incarnate returned to present himself as the new challenger.

The two went head-to-head at WWE Crown Jewel, where Reigns was able to retain after a lot of help from his family members and tag team champions The Usos.

WWE have announced that we will see Reigns and Lesnar continue their rivalry at the next pay-per-view, which is WWE Day 1. F4Wonline.com, however, have discussed that the rivalry is planned to stretch even further than WWE Day 1.

There has been no confirmation yet, but future matches between the two could take place at the Royal Rumble or potentially even at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 and 3.

WWE Day 1 takes place on New Year’s Day in 2022 on pay-per-view.

There have been a few matches announced already on the card including Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins vs WWE Champion Big E, The Miz vs Edge and The New Day vs SmackDown tag-team champions The Usos.

