Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has said that Lewis Hamilton 'gives as good as he gets' in his fight with Max Verstappen for the Formula 1 world championship.

The Dutchman and the Mercedes ace have been battling it out all year long and it is now down to the final race in Abu Dhabi to decide who is going to win the title.

Tensions are at their highest, too, after a controversial and contested Saudi Arabia Grand Prix that saw Hamilton win and Verstappen slapped with two time penalties and two penalty points on his license.

Indeed, Verstappen has been criticised by many for his driving standards following events in Jeddah but Horner believes that Hamilton deserves just as much scrutiny as he 'gives as good as he gets' and it is just his 'wily' approach that means he avoids the spotlight that bit more:

"I would ask you to look at Lewis' incident in the final corner where he pushed Max off in the same way," said Horner when asked about Verstappen's racing on Sunday.

"Any driver that's come through karting, and raced in any category, that is hard racing. That's how these kids have raced throughout their careers.

"Lewis gives just as good as he gets. He's very wily with the way he does it sometimes.

"But look at that last corner where he ran Max out wide there, and there was another corner as well where he has opened the steering wheel and he was into turn one, too.

"These two guys that are fighting over such fine margins, are pushing to the boundaries, if you don't want them to have the ability to run wide, put a gravel trap there."

