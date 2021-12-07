Murder Mystery 2 (MM2) Value List December 2021: New, Godlys and Ancient Values

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roblox game Murder Mystery 2 (MM2) is a lot of fun and this popular game created by nStudio has a value list with codes you can use in the game.

The game has a variety of different maps and game modes, and it is a round-based survival game which many in the Roblox community love.

With a lot to do in this game like levelling up, trading and crafting, MM2 sees a lot of players grind in order to make sure they get the most out of the game.

For those who are unsure, values are basically a rarity of tiers and this is how weapons and other items in the game are ranked.

These values are based on how rare they are to obtain. With these values, you can buy or trade.

Latest MM2 Value List December 2021

MM2 Value List: Ancient

Niks Scythe: Value – 150000

Elderwood Scythe: Value – 145

Log Chopper: Value – 130

Hallowschythe: Value – 125

Icebreaker: Value – 120

Batwing: Value – 60

Ice Wing: Value – 40

MM2 Value List: Uniques

Corrupt: Value – 695

Gold Trophies: Value – 150,000

MM2 Value List: Godlys

Chroma Godlys Values

Seer: Value – 10x T1 Legendary

Chroma Lightbringer: Value – 200

ChromaDarkbringer: Value – 200

ChromaLuger: Value – 170

Chroma Gemstone: Value – 143

Chroma Heat: Value – 143

Chroma Laser: Value – 140

Chroma Fang: Value – 115

Chroma Tides: Value – 110

Chroma Shark: Value – 100

ChromaDeathShard: Value – 85

ChromaSlasher: Value – 80

ChromaSeer: Value – 70

Chroma Boneblade: Value – 63

Chroma Saw: Value – 60

ChromaGingerblade: Value – 55

MM2 Value List 2021: Pets

Chroma Pets Values

ChromaFire Cat: Value – 150

ChromaFire Fox: Value – 130

Chroma Fire Pig: Value – 115

Chroma Fire Bunny: Value – 175

Chroma Fire Bat: Value – 155

ChromaFire Bear: Value – 100

Chroma Fire Dog: Value – 85

Pets Values from best to worst

<3: Value – 170

Steambird: Value – 165

Phoenix Value – 150

Red Pumpkin 2019: Value – 60

Green Pumpkin 2019: Value – 55

Eyeball: Value – 45

Fire Bat: Value – 35

Sammy: Value – 140

Electro: Value – 130

DeathSpeaker: Value – 120

Purple Pumpkin: Value – 120

Frost Bird: Value – 110

Jet: Value – 80

Blue Pumpkin: Value -75

Fire Bear: Value – 35

FireBunny: Value -35

Ice Phoenix: Value – 35

FireFox: Value – 25

Fire Pig: Value – 25

Fire Cat: Value – 25

Traveller: Value – 25

Nobledragon: Value – 25

Tankie: Value – 25

Fire Dog: Value – 20

Mechbug: Value – 20

Skelly: Value – 5

Ghosty: Value – 5

Icey: Value – 3

Overseer Eye: Value – 5

Red Pumpkin: Value – 5

Green Pumpkin: Value – 4

Rudolph: Value – 2

Vampire Bat: Value – 2

Pets Values <1

Bear: Value – 1x Tier 1 Rare

Pumpkin: Value – 4x Tier 1 Uncommon

Fairy: Value – 3x Tier 1 Uncommon

Dogey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon

Chilly: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon

Seahorsey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon

Bat: Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend

Blue Pumpkin 2019: Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend

Elitey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare

Elf 2019: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare

Black Cat: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare

Zombie Dog: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare

Fox: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon

Pig: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon

Pumpkin 2019: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon

Reindeer: Value – 3x Tier 1 Common

Elf: Value – 3x Tier 1 Common

Piggy: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common

Pengy: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common

UFO Value – 2x Tier 1 Common

Badger: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common

Santa Dog: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common

Bunny: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common

Cat: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common

Dog: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common

MM2 Value List: Boxes & Keys

Boxes of Green Papers: Value – 200

Box of Fert: Value – 165

Xmas Gifts: Value – 2

Box of Gold Papers: Value – 525

Box of Ultra Wrap: Value – 475

Boxes of Purple Papers: Value – 400

Box of Blue Papers: Value – 300

Box of Red Papers: Value – 250

Mystery Keys: Value – 1

Snowflake Key: Value – 1

Skeleton Key: Value – 1

MM2 Rares Value List 2021: Rares

Mummy: Value – 110

Jack: Value – 90

Toxic Knife: Value – 45

Cane ( knife): Value – 150

Vampire Gun: Value – 35

Vampire Knife: Value – 20

Cane ( gun): Value – 150

Ginger ( gun): Value – 125

Ginger ( knife): Value – 125

Orange Marble: Value – 15

Bats Value – 12

Toxic Gun: Value – 5

Cane Knife: Value – 2

Icicles Gun: Value – 2

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!



You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News