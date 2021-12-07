Murder Mystery 2 (MM2) Value List December 2021: New, Godlys and Ancient Values
Roblox game Murder Mystery 2 (MM2) is a lot of fun and this popular game created by nStudio has a value list with codes you can use in the game.
The game has a variety of different maps and game modes, and it is a round-based survival game which many in the Roblox community love.
With a lot to do in this game like levelling up, trading and crafting, MM2 sees a lot of players grind in order to make sure they get the most out of the game.
For those who are unsure, values are basically a rarity of tiers and this is how weapons and other items in the game are ranked.
These values are based on how rare they are to obtain. With these values, you can buy or trade.
Latest MM2 Value List December 2021
MM2 Value List: Ancient
- Niks Scythe: Value – 150000
- Elderwood Scythe: Value – 145
- Log Chopper: Value – 130
- Hallowschythe: Value – 125
- Icebreaker: Value – 120
- Batwing: Value – 60
- Ice Wing: Value – 40
MM2 Value List: Uniques
- Corrupt: Value – 695
- Gold Trophies: Value – 150,000
MM2 Value List: Godlys
Chroma Godlys Values
- Seer: Value – 10x T1 Legendary
- Chroma Lightbringer: Value – 200
- ChromaDarkbringer: Value – 200
- ChromaLuger: Value – 170
- Chroma Gemstone: Value – 143
- Chroma Heat: Value – 143
- Chroma Laser: Value – 140
- Chroma Fang: Value – 115
- Chroma Tides: Value – 110
- Chroma Shark: Value – 100
- ChromaDeathShard: Value – 85
- ChromaSlasher: Value – 80
- ChromaSeer: Value – 70
- Chroma Boneblade: Value – 63
- Chroma Saw: Value – 60
- ChromaGingerblade: Value – 55
MM2 Value List 2021: Pets
Chroma Pets Values
- ChromaFire Cat: Value – 150
- ChromaFire Fox: Value – 130
- Chroma Fire Pig: Value – 115
- Chroma Fire Bunny: Value – 175
- Chroma Fire Bat: Value – 155
- ChromaFire Bear: Value – 100
- Chroma Fire Dog: Value – 85
Pets Values from best to worst
- <3: Value – 170
- Steambird: Value – 165
- Phoenix Value – 150
- Red Pumpkin 2019: Value – 60
- Green Pumpkin 2019: Value – 55
- Eyeball: Value – 45
- Fire Bat: Value – 35
- Sammy: Value – 140
- Electro: Value – 130
- DeathSpeaker: Value – 120
- Purple Pumpkin: Value – 120
- Frost Bird: Value – 110
- Jet: Value – 80
- Blue Pumpkin: Value -75
- Fire Bear: Value – 35
- FireBunny: Value -35
- Ice Phoenix: Value – 35
- FireFox: Value – 25
- Fire Pig: Value – 25
- Fire Cat: Value – 25
- Traveller: Value – 25
- Nobledragon: Value – 25
- Tankie: Value – 25
- Fire Dog: Value – 20
- Mechbug: Value – 20
- Skelly: Value – 5
- Ghosty: Value – 5
- Icey: Value – 3
- Overseer Eye: Value – 5
- Red Pumpkin: Value – 5
- Green Pumpkin: Value – 4
- Rudolph: Value – 2
- Vampire Bat: Value – 2
- Pets Values <1
- Bear: Value – 1x Tier 1 Rare
- Pumpkin: Value – 4x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Fairy: Value – 3x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Dogey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Chilly: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Seahorsey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Bat: Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend
- Blue Pumpkin 2019: Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend
- Elitey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Elf 2019: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Black Cat: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Zombie Dog: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Fox: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Pig: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Pumpkin 2019: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Reindeer: Value – 3x Tier 1 Common
- Elf: Value – 3x Tier 1 Common
- Piggy: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- Pengy: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- UFO Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- Badger: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- Santa Dog: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
- Bunny: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
- Cat: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
- Dog: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
- MM2 Value List: Boxes & Keys
- Boxes of Green Papers: Value – 200
- Box of Fert: Value – 165
- Xmas Gifts: Value – 2
- Box of Gold Papers: Value – 525
- Box of Ultra Wrap: Value – 475
- Boxes of Purple Papers: Value – 400
- Box of Blue Papers: Value – 300
- Box of Red Papers: Value – 250
- Mystery Keys: Value – 1
- Snowflake Key: Value – 1
- Skeleton Key: Value – 1
MM2 Rares Value List 2021: Rares
- Mummy: Value – 110
- Jack: Value – 90
- Toxic Knife: Value – 45
- Cane ( knife): Value – 150
- Vampire Gun: Value – 35
- Vampire Knife: Value – 20
- Cane ( gun): Value – 150
- Ginger ( gun): Value – 125
- Ginger ( knife): Value – 125
- Orange Marble: Value – 15
- Bats Value – 12
- Toxic Gun: Value – 5
- Cane Knife: Value – 2
- Icicles Gun: Value – 2
