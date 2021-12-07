Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky pundit and former F1 driver Martin Brundle expressed his frustrations with Max Verstappen after what many have labelled as erratic driving during Sunday’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Verstappen was handed two separate time penalties on Sunday as he was desperately attempting to extend his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship. But as he finished in second place behind his title rival Lewis Hamilton, the pair are now level on points going into the final race of the season.

Not only did Verstappen continue to go off the track and push boundaries throughout the race, but during lap 37 there was a collision between the rivals which caused tensions to rise significantly.

It was at this point where the Dutchman received a 10-second penalty, albeit receiving it after the race had concluded. This is what caused Martin Brundle to slam the Red Bull driver.

The collision was caused after Verstappen was told to hand Hamilton back the lead after he gained the advantage at turn 1 from a red flag restart. As Verstappen broke to let Hamilton overtake, the seven-time champion crashed into the back of the Dutchman.

Following this, Hamilton fumed on his team radio, accusing Verstappen of brake testing him, causing him to damage his front wing.

Brundle explained on commentary: "I think Verstappen has got to think about his driving standards. They were too much today.

"There's aggressive, determined, feisty racing and then there's what we saw this evening, which was too much."

Brundle believes that the only way to stop Verstappen's aggressive actions on the track is for the FIA to get involved.

“The FIA’s only way to control him is with endless reviews and occasional penalties.”

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this Sunday in what is set up as a winner-take-all race between Hamilton and Verstappen.

There is sure to be some sort of controversy when it comes to these two drivers, which will be one of the most highly anticipated F1 races in recent history.

