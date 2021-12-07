Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE fans could be close to seeing Alexa Bliss return to their screens after she posted a potential teaser on her Twitter.

The Monday Night Raw star took a break from wrestling after losing out to Charlotte Flair in a title match at Extreme Rules back in September.

After weeks of goading each other, The Queen ripped apart Bliss' beloved doll and sidekick Lilly live on the pay-per-view.

Bliss has been actively following and talking about the events on the red brand since she went on hiatus — backing Liv Morgan in the lead up to her title clash with Becky Lynch.

While Bliss is known for her cryptic tweets and subtle hints, her latest post could mean a pending return is very much on the cards.

In response to a chaotic match between Morgan and Lynch last night, Bliss tweeted a GIF of character Regina George from the film Mean Girls, along with the caption 'just wait.'

In the GIF, George is shown standing with her arms crossed, looking calm yet somewhat cunning while other characters around her fight and riot.

This could indicate Bliss is plotting a smart return while all hell breaks loose in her absence.

And it isn't just Morgan and Lynch who are locked in a fierce rivalry either. Newly turned heel Doudrop is relentlessly coming after former SmackDown women's champion Bianca Belair.

Bliss' last feud was with Flair while the two were both on Raw together. However, during the WWE Draft, The Queen moved over to SmackDown and Lynch switched to the red brand.

Before taking a break, Bliss was eager to get her hands on the Raw Women's Championship, which is now held by Big Time Becks following a title exchange with Flair.

Should Bliss return, this match would be a heel vs heel situation, unless underdog Morgan can snatch the belt from Lynch in the coming weeks.

There is no real indication towards when WWE fans can expect Bliss back in the ring, so a lot of speculation is swirling around the situation. Questions are being asked over whether it will be before the new year and if Bliss will return with her demonic gimmick or be completely transformed.

News Now - Sport News