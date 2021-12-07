FIFA The Best Awards 2021 Date And Time: When Will The Event Take Place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA's The Best Awards are making a return in 2021 and football fans around the world will be keen to find out when the event will be taking place.

The ceremony, similar to the Ballon d'Or, is run by the sport's governing body and hosts its very own event which has typically taken place at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland

This year's revamped event will be the sixth of its kind having first been held back in 2016, with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo scooping the most awards to date with two to his name.

Last year, Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski walked away with the top prize, ahead of Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi.

As far as the women's game is concerned, Carli Lloyd was the first player to win the top prize while playing for Houston Dash in 2016.

No female player has won the award more than once at the time of writing, with Manchester City full-back Lucy Bronze taking home the accolade in 2020.

Could this be the year that changes? The England international is up for the award once more and could make history in the women's game.

FIFA The Best Awards Date And Time

FIFA's The Best Football Awards 2021 will take place on Monday 17th January 2022, which is slightly later than when the ceremony has typically taken place over the years.

While an official start time has yet to be confirmed for UK viewers, judging on last year's event, it will get underway at 6pm GMT.

There will be plenty of awards that are handed out throughout the course of the evening, with the ceremony expected to go on for up to two hours at the maximum.

One of the accolades that will be handed out will be the Puskas Award, which is the prize for the best goal scored over the past 12 months. It will be interesting to see which comes out on top in that category.

That being said, it is an eagerly anticipated event with millions of football fans around the world expected to tune in to the events unfolding at the Swiss capital and the epicentre of the sport.

