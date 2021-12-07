AC Milan vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge game is approaching in Champions League Group B as Liverpool are playing Serie A side AC Milan and we have all the information you need to know ahead of the big kick-off.

Group B has been a pretty entertaining one, and with FC Porto and Atletico Madrid also involved, there have been some great matches in the group.

Liverpool have excelled in the group, sitting on 15 points in first and ten points clear of second. The other three teams could all still qualify for the knockouts, so there is a lot at stake for AC Milan.

A Champions League match under the lights at the San Siro between two sides who have a massive history in the competition is a mouthwatering prospect and we hope it doesn’t fail to disappoint.

Here is everything you need to know about AC Milan vs Liverpool:

Date

The two will be facing each other at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday 7th December 2021, and kick off is at 8pm UK time.

How to Watch

The game between AC Milan and Liverpool will be broadcasted live on BT Sport.

Coverage will begin at 7pm UK time for viewers to watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Serie A side Milan are without Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic and Davide Calibria, whilst defender Simon Kjaer also has a long-term injury.

Meanwhile Liverpool are without James Milner, who is suspended, whilst Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot are ruled out.

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Williams, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Origi, Minamino, Salah.

Head to Head

The two haven’t faced each other a lot, but they have been some huge matches in the past. Liverpool have won two, whilst AC Milan has won one.

Last three European meetings:

25th May 2005: AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (LFC win on penalties)- UEFA Champions League

23rd May 2007: AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool- UEFA Champions League

15th September 2021: Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan- UEFA Champions League

Odds

Due to many knowing of Jurgen Klopp’s rotation plans, the bookies are finding it very hard to call the game.

AC Milan to win: 21/20

Draw: 11/4

Liverpool to win: 23/10

Prediction

There is a lot at stake in this group, but Liverpool have excelled in this group and have managed to beat all their opponents. It will be a very tough game away from home for the Reds, but we still see them coming out on top.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-3 Liverpool

