Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The feel-good factor at Arsenal has quickly disappeared.

A few weeks ago, they travelled to Anfield to face Liverpool knowing a win would take them above their opponents and into the top-four.

However, they were thrashed 4-0 by Jurgen Klopp’s side. They've since gone on to lose to Manchester United and Everton - although they did beat Newcastle.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Their latest defeat to a struggling Everton team on Monday night was tough to take.

They led 1-0 but allowed the home side back into the game before conceding an injury-time winner. The result left them seventh, four points adrift of West Ham in fourth.

There are suddenly question marks over whether Mikel Arteta really is the right man for the job.

But what about the actual players? Is this Arsenal squad good enough?

Well, we’ve decided to rank them from ‘Get rid ASAP’ to ‘World class’ using Tiermaker.

Check out our rankings below:

Ultimate Arsenal quiz: One question on every member of the Gunners squad

1 of 26 Who did Aubameyang replace as captain in 2019? Laurent Koscielny Granit Xhaka Per Mertesacker Petr Cech

Get rid ASAP

Thomas Partey

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal spent £45 million on Thomas Partey and it seemed as though they had signed a player they desperately needed. Fourteen months on and Partey is still struggling. He recently scored his time at Arsenal so far a 4/10. His performance against Everton was below that.

We know that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a fantastic striker on his day but Arsenal’s decision to hand him a £350,000-per-week contract back in September 2020 looks worse with every passing week. He has another two years on that deal and was dropped for the match against Everton. Could we have another Mesut Ozil situation on our hands?

Kolasinac never has been a regular since he arrived at Arsenal in 2017 and he’s played just twice in the Premier League this season. He’s currently the club’s third-choice left-back.

Not good enough

Nicolas Pepe

Rob Holding

Mohamed Elneny

Alexandre Lacazette

Pablo Mari

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Nuno Tavares

Calum Chambers

This perhaps sums up Arsenal’s problems right now - they have too many players that simply aren’t good enough.

Nicolas Pepe cost an eye-watering £72 million but is still struggling to play regularly for the club. It might be time for the club to cut its losses.

There’s not too much to say about Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Calum Chambers other than the fact that they’re probably not Arsenal level. Good players but are they good enough for a club of their stature? We don’t think so.

Alexandre Lacazette has been a fantastic servant for Arsenal but, at the age of 30, we question whether he’s at the level to lead the club to trophies.

Nuno Tavares is still only young and has been starting at left-back for Arsenal this season. But he’s struggled at times and it’s evident he’s not quite ready for first-team football at the age of 21.

Squad player

Cedric Soares

Granit Xhaka

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Gabriel

Bernd Leno

Six players that we think are good enough to play a role for Arsenal - although perhaps not start every week.

Cedric Soares is 30 but his versatility means he can do a job.

Granit Xhaka may not be universally loved but he has leadership and experience to help the club.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been starting at right-back for Arsenal and has shown that he’s capable of developing into a really good player.

Lokonga is still young and has shown that he has enough potential to turn into a really good player and is worth keeping around.

Gabriel has shown signs of being a really good defender on his day. Whether or not the 23-year-old is capable of being a first-team centre-back for years to come remains to be seen.

Bernd Leno has lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale this season but the German isn’t a bad No.2 to have around the club.

Decent

Emile Smith Rowe

Aaron Ramsdale

Bukayo Saka

Gabriel Martinelli

Martin Odegaard

Ben White

Kieran Tierney

We reckon Arsenal have seven ‘Decent’ players that are worth building their side around for many years to come.

One positive is that they’re all pretty young, too.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have been the two standout players this season, while Aaron Ramsdale has proved a lot of doubters wrong since he arrived in the summer.

Gabriel Martinelli has started showing signs of his potential once again recently, while Martin Odegaard is also in decent enough form.

Ben White and Kieran Tierney should form half of Arsenal’s defence in the coming years.

World class

N/A

That’s right, Arsenal currently have zero world class players. It’s very tough to argue against, in truth.

Okay, Saka may have the potential to be world class but that’s about it.

How can they be expected to compete near the top of the league table without a single world class player?

Final rankings

So, there we have it - every Arsenal player ranked into tiers.

The conclusion? Too many players that simply aren’t good for Arsenal Football Club. Meanwhile, they don’t actually have any world class players either.

One thing we must remember is that this Arsenal squad is still young and Arteta is still learning his trade. But they’re currently a long, long way off the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

Mikel Arteta EXPOSED! Players turn on Arteta? Straight Fact with @Lee Gunner ​(The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News