WWE: Liv Morgan addresses criticism of Raw promo referencing Superstar releases

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has reacted to the criticism of her recent WWE Raw promo where she referenced fellow WWE Superstars who have been released.

The WWE Raw Superstar stated that Becky Lynch's massive WWE contract was the reason that some of her "friends" had been cut from the company for budgetary reasons.

Whilst of course that isn't the case and just a way to build the storyline, many fans online were unhappy that Morgan used the line in the promo.

Morgan addressed the criticisms during a recent episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she pointed out that it was all part of the ongoing feud between herself and Lynch.

Read More: WWE Day 1 2022: Date, Location, Card, Tickets, Odds And More

Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan

Morgan stated the following in defence of her promo:

“Was it hard for me to say what I said? No, because Becky has brought up my friends and my friends not being here. After that segment, I got a text from my friends saying how proud they were and how amazing they thought it was. I don’t think there is any hard feelings anywhere around. I know I’m addressing something that may feel like an elephant in the room or taboo, but these are things that are happening."

“I don’t think I said anything wrong. Everyone is allowed to feel how they want and react how they want. There was not one intention in my mind to offend anyone or make light of any situation, but just address the reality of the situation. I felt like she needed to hear it. She’s on such a high horse right now that I couldn’t wait to yank her down and bring her to reality.”

*credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

Morgan was unsuccessful in her attempt to beat Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship on this week's episode of the show, but she is likely to get a rematch for the belt at the WWE Day 1 PPV event.

Enter the Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest WWE News and everything Combat Sports-related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News