Maxi Rodriguez, the former Liverpool and Argentina star, received an extraordinary send-off after playing the final game of his professional career on Monday.

The 40-year-old, who spent the past two years playing for his first club Newell’s Old Boys in his native Argentina, was subbed off in the 58th minute of the 0-0 draw against Banfield.

As he left the pitch, the emotional Rodriguez was embraced by his teammates and even the referee Mauro Vigliano.

Applauded by all four corners of the Estadio Marcelo Alberto Bielsa, Rodriguez’s name was chanted loudly by fans.

A mini fireworks display took place as Rodriguez walked off the pitch, while flares were also let off in the stands.

Video: Maxi Rodriguez's stunning send-off

Watch the footage here:

Have you ever seen anything quite like this before?

Now that’s how you say goodbye to a club hero.

Which clubs did Maxi Rodriguez play for?

Rodriguez, who scored 16 goals in 57 appearances for Argentina, came through the youth ranks at Newell’s before making his professional debut in 1999.

He moved to Europe three years later, signing for Espanyol before moving on to Atletico Madrid in 2005.

The winger then spent two years with Liverpool before returning to Newell’s in 2012.

And following one season with Penarol during the 2017-18 campaign, Rodriguez returned to Newell’s for a third and final spell in 2019.

Jordan Henderson's message to Maxi Rodriguez

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sent a special video message to Rodriguez congratulating the South American on his career:

Lionel Messi's message to Maxi Rodriguez

Lionel Messi, a Newell’s supporter and former teammate of Rodriguez, also sent a video message to the retiring star, saying: "It was an honour to share the pitch with you".

Enjoy retirement, Maxi.

